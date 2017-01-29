A party that does not value its elders will not have a future: SM Krishna

Former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna lashed out at the Congress on Sunday, a day after he resigned from the party, saying an organisation that does not respect its elders has no future.

The 85-year-old leader had conveyed his decision to quit from the posts he was holding in the party in a letter to the Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday night.

The Congress leadership deputed party general secretary BK Hariprasad, who hails from Karnataka, to persuade him to change his mind.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, the veteranl leader made it clear he would not reconsider his decision even if “Sonia Gandhi intervened” and asked him to do so, in a clear indication that he is miffed with the party’s central leadership.

Without divulging his future plan, Krishna, however, asserted he was not quitting active politics.

“This is a very dark day in my 48-year-long association with the Congress,” an emotional Krishan said. “The Congress does not need mass leaders these days. It only wants party managers,” he added.

The former external affairs minister said he was hurt even when he was asked to step down from the ministry in 2012.

“It ‘s true that I have aged. They have used my age to justify sidelining me,” he said.

Congress sources said Krishna was feeling “suffocated” in the party for a long time. Though inducted into the CWC, he was not given any important organisational role either at the national level or in the state. He hardly attended meetings of the party’s highest decision making body.

Krishna, who served Karnataka as its chief minister from 1999 to 2004 was instrumental in making Bengaluru the IT capital of the country.

He belongs to politically-powerful Vokkaliga community, a dominant caste in the southern parts of the state.