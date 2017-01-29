AIIMS-Patna may follow SGPGI-Lucknow hospital supply model for patients

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna (AIIMS-P), could replicate the hospital supply system for patients at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow.

Dr PK Singh, professor and head, department of anaesthesiology, SGPGI, Lucknow, who was recently named the new director of the AIIMS-Patna, said he would explore implementing the option after joining the institute in mid-February.

Dr PK Singh (File photo)

The SGPGI supplies consumables, including drugs, to its patients and charges for them in their bill. “In making bulk purchases, we make sure that patients get 40%-400% discount on branded drugs and their attendants are not harried in buying drugs,” said Dr Singh while talking to this reporter over phone from Lucknow.

“As a matter of rule, we do not allow any chemist shop on the SGPGI campus and supply all consumables to patients through the hospital supply system,” he added.

“I want the institute to focus on academics, patient care and research. The focus in all these disciplines will be on quality,” he added.

Dr Singh hinted at the need to change the attitude of individuals and also to create conducive environment for research at the institute.

Dr Singh is credited with initiating a one-year post-doctoral certificate course (PDCC) in anaesthesiology at the SGPGI, Lucknow, in the 1990s. The PDCC is essentially a one-year training programme in super-specialty courses.

“The MCI later recognised the PDCC in 2010. As on date, the SGPGI runs 30-40 such courses. The Banaras Hindu University also replicated our PDCC model and it is now an accepted course in many other medical colleges,” he added.

Dr Singh has over 100 research papers to his credit. Last year, an NGO had named him UP health icon and the governor there had presented him the award.

Dr Singh is a JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) fellow, having done a one-year fellowship in Japan in 1993-94. He also did a one-month fellowship from King’s College, London.

Dr Singh was a governing council member of the Indian Society of Anaesthesiology (ISA). He was also the former president of the UP chapter of the ISA.

He did his MBBS in 1978 and masters programme in 1982 from the Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He did his senior residency from the Rohak Medical College and then went to Bandar Abbas in Iran for three years. He joined the GB Pant Hospital, New Delhi, in 1987 and then moved on to the SGPGI, Lucknow, as a faculty member in 1988.