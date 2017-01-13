Another chilly day in Delhi: mercury touches 3.7 degree Celsius

Delhi woke up to yet another chilly winter morning on Friday with the temperature dipping below four degree Celsius in some parts of the national capital.

The minimum temperature recorded at 6am was around 3.7 degree Celsius, about four degrees below the season’s normal, data posted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on its website showed.

The maximum temperature during the day is likely to be about 18.2 degree Celsius, two degree below normal, the IMD said.

Several states including Delhi are freezing under a cold wave sweeping through North India that has seen the mercury touch a numbing -3.2 degree Celsius in Shimla.

According to the IMD, early morning visibility in Delhi was also low with the range dipping to almost 100 metres at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport runway. However, weather officials said the visibility improved to around 400 metres by 8am.

As many as 25 trains were delayed, eight were rescheduled and two were cancelled in view of the fog condition in the national capital, an ANI report said.

On Saturday too, the weather forecast is for low temperatures. The minimum temperature is likely to be about four degree Celsius and the maximum temperature about 18 degree Celsius.

“The conditions are likely to get better from Monday...(though there are) chances of light showers in certain parts of the city,” a Met official said.