Army colonel arrested for rape sent to 3-day police custody in Shimla

A court on Thursday sent an army colonel, who was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a colleague’s daughter, to three days in police custody.

The 21-year-old, an adopted daughter of a Lt Colonel, had filed a police complaint against the accused on Tuesday after which the army colonel was held on Wednesday.

A case was registered against the colonel after preliminary investigations.

The victim whose statement was recorded on Thursday alleged that she was forced to drink liquor before the incident on Monday.

In her complaint, she has claimed that the colonel invited her along with father, who is also posted at the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) here, for a function in Shimla Amateur Dramatics Club. “The colonel suggested that I can go to Mumbai to explore career in modelling and can live with his daughter,” she added.

Police sources said the victim had sent a few photos and videos to the Colonel earlier besides some messages. The victim, however, claimed that the Colonel asked for more pictures.

“On Monday, he asked me to come to his place and discuss about my future in modelling industry,” the victim says in her complaint, and alleges that when she reached his residence, the Colonel took her to his room where he forced her to have liquor before raping her.

After the victim returned home, she narrated the incident to her father who took her to the police station and later to a hospital as she had lost consciousness. The doctors said the victim was unconscious due to stress.

The police detained the colonel on Tuesday and registered a case on Wednesday on the basis of victim’s allegations.

In a tweet, the army on Thursday said, “FIR lodged against one colonel for civil offence at Sadar Police Station, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh on 22 Nov 17. Indian Army will provide all necessary assistance to investigative and legal processes”.