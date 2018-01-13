Attacked with scissors: Delhi dentist tortures teen domestic help, arrested

A woman dentist has been arrested for allegedly torturing a minor employed as a domestic help at her residence in Kalyan Vihar, northwest Delhi. Police rescued the victim, who was allegedly kept in confinement for the last four months, on Friday evening.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Aslam Khan said the girl – who appears to be between 15 and 17 years of age – bore cuts and bruises all over her body. She was brought from Jharkhand by a placement agency in September.

“The employer, a 40-year-old dentist, has been arrested,” said Khan. A case was registered against the accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave) and 374 (unlawful compulsory labour) of the Indian Penal Code; sections 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) and 79 (exploitation of a child employee) of the Juvenile Justice Act; and section 16 of the Bonded Labour Act.

The incident came to light on Friday, when the girl ran to the balcony of the house and called for help. A domestic help working nearby heard her screams and contacted the police.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) officials assisted the police in conducting the rescue operation.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said the victim had burns on her body and bite marks on her face. “The girl’s eyes were swollen. Her employer would spit in her face, strangulate her, and – at times – attack her with scissors. On Friday, the woman pinned her to the floor and repeatedly struck her head with a weighing machine. The scars and bruises on her body corroborate her claim,” she added.

Maliwal said the girl was undernourished because she hadn’t been fed in days. “She was occasionally allowed to have two slices of bread. No sweaters and blankets were given to her at night.”

The accused could not be reached for comment.