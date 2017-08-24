Bappa’s devotees to get extra security cover in Mumbai

As the city gears up to welcome their beloved elephant god, the umbrella organisation of Ganesh mandals, Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshostsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS) is busy ensuring that all the security provisions are in place for a safe festivity.

“Around 17 lakh people from across the country visit Mumbai during these 10 days. Thus, it becomes necessary that we issue guidelines to all the mandals so that the safety of volunteers is assured, and there is no trouble for devotees,” said Naresh Dahibavkar, president of BSGSS.

In the last one year, there have been a number of instances of terror attacks involving vehicles, the latest incident being the Barcelona attack. Previously, around 12 people were killed in Berlin Christmas market, and one man died in London during Ramadan when a van hit worshippers, dampening the festivity.

To avoid such untoward incidents, BSGSS has asked all the mandals to provide identification stickers for all the vehicles belonging to the mandal and the residents who live close by. The mandals have also been asked to ensure that no vehicles are parked within 500 metres of the pandal, to install CCTV cameras and metal detectors, check prasad and put up the number of the police constable looking after the area on the notice board in the pandal.