Bawana election result: AAP set to win bypoll, Cong doubles votes, blow to BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party is on the verge of retaining north Delhi’s Bawana seat on Monday, a verdict that comes as a setback for the BJP that had hoped to wrest the constituency after an impressive showing in recent civic polls.

The result is also being seen as a boost for the Congress, which lost of a string of elections in the city over the past years and saw a steady decline in the number of votes polled.

The by-election to Bawana was necessitated after the AAP’s sitting MLA Ved Parkash quit the party and become the BJP’s candidate this time.

After round 24 of counting, the AAP had garnered 53,465 votes, the BJP 31,064 and the Congress 28,634.

This means the Congress has more than doubled its tally of votes over the 2015 assembly elections while the BJP saw its number of votes plummet almost by half.

Twenty-eight rounds of votes will be counted.

The AAP fielded party volunteer Ram Chandra, who had contested assembly polls from Bawana in 2008 on a BSP ticket. The Congress fielded party veteran and three-time MLA from Bawana Surender Kumar.