BJP and AAP lock horns in Delhi over donations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for irregularities in its donation statement filed with the Election Commission.

The AAP denied the charge, insisting that the discrepancies were purely procedural.

The BJP charged that the AAP “withdrew” details of donations filed with the poll panel, pointing out that the AAP had filed a fresh donation report after it received a notice from the Income Tax department.

AAP treasurer Raghav Chadha said he had replied to the I-T department the very next day after receiving their letter, informing the department that the error was “inadvertent” and provided a fresh donations report.

A statement from Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Monday said that his party has maintained all along that AAP’s funding details were fudged.

“Today’s revelation of Aam Aadmi Party seeking withdrawal of its accounts submitted to the authorities vindicates our stand,” Tiwari said, adding that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal should make things clear right away as he claims to be a champion of transparency in the polity.

On October 14, the I-T department had sent a letter to AAP saying: “It was noticed that there were many donations above Rs 20,000 as per your website which were not reported by your party to the Election Commission of India. A list of many such donations have been provided to you along with the summons dated as above… Apparently you have not disclosed all such donations as required.”

On October 15, Chadha replied to the I-T department: “On scrutiny, we have found certain inadvertent errors in the said report. Accordingly, we are filing the revised report, which is attached herewith.”

When asked about the change, Chadha said it was the party’s legal right to revise its reply. “Ninety-two per cent of AAP’s donations come through banks, unlike the BJP which receives 70% of its fundings from unknown sources. Even the rest 8% that come in cash are deposited in banks. So there is no point of concealing any details,” Chadha said. He also said that the BJP is misusing state agencies to target AAP.