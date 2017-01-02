Bus collides with tractor killing four, injuring 26 in Chhattisgarh

Three women and a six-year-old girl were killed while 26 others were injured when a bus they were travelling in collided with a tractor in Gariyaband district of Chhattisgarh .

The accident took place on Sunday night on Gariyaband-Raipur road when around 40 people were returning to Mana Basti village after attending a family function at Tarra Village near Rajim, Gariyaband additional superintendent of police Neha Pandey said.

“On their way back, when the bus reached near Shaymnagar it collided head on with a tractor and plunged into a roadside field leaving three women and a girl dead on the spot,” he added.

A police team rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to the hospital, Pandey said. “While 12 injured, some of them critically, were shifted to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur, 14 are undergoing treatment at the community health centre in Rajim.”

The victims have not been identified yet, she said, adding a case has been registered in this connection and probe is on.