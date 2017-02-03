With a view to conducting centralised combined counselling for admission in all the medical and dental institutions, and rationalising the fee charged by private and deemed universities, the cabinet on Thursday approved a draft ordinance to amend the Haryana Private Health Sciences Educational Institutions (regulation of admission, fixation of fee and maintenance of educational standards) Act, 2012.

With this, all the private health educational institutions, including deemed and private universities and courses being run by them, will be included under the ambit of the Act.

Henceforth, all the admissions to all undergraduate and post-graduate courses in medical, dental, ayurveda streams in all the government, government-aided, unaided private institutions, institutes deemed and private universities will be on the basis of the undergraduate (UG) national eligibility-cum-entrance test (NEET) or post-graduate (PG) NEET through the process of centralised combined counselling conducted by the state government.

As the admissions to post-graduate courses for academic session 2017-18 will commence soon, the notification of the requisite amendments in the Act was urgently required. Since the Haryana legislative assembly is not in session and the assembly session is likely to be convened in February or March 2017, it could only be achieved by issuing an ordinance.