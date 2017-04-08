Celebration turns ugly as two teens drown at Girgaum Chowpatty

Two teenagers of a four-member group reportedly drowned at Girgaum Chowpatty on Friday. The body of a 16-year-old boy was fished out of the Arabian Sea by a rescue team. At the time of going to press, the team was looking for the body of his friend. Local fishermen had saved the others.

The police said the teens, all Dharavi residents, ignored the fishermen’s warnings.

“We learnt that the group came to the beach as they had finished their final examinations on Friday. Fishermen saw the four of them screaming for help and successfully rescued two,” said an officer from DB Marg police station.

The body of Atharva Kharulkhar was taken to GT Hospital. Police, lifeguards and the fire brigade are still on the lookout for Dheeraj Lokre’s body.Surviving members Abhishek Kokane and Aniket fled after they were rescued.

The lifeguard then informed the local police about the incident. A case of accidental death was registered by the DB Marg police.

Senior police inspector Pandurang Shinde from DB Marg police station said the police are trying to ascertain whether the group came to the beach directly from school. He added that they were trying to contact Kokane.

Read

Child drowns, mother survives after stroll on Juhu beach

Two drown at Juhu Beach in Mumbai, third such incident in past 30 days