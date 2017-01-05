‘Dangal’ effect: 100 wrestling mats for Haryana ‘akhadas’

The Haryana government on Sunday said 100 wrestling mats will be provided to ‘akhadas’ in the state following the success of Aamir Khan’s film “Dangal”, based on wrestling.

The film highlights the struggle of a wrestler, who trains his daughters to become international champions.

Hayana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who met wrestling champions Geeta and Babita Phogat and their father Mahavir Singh Phogat, on whose lives the film is based, said that his government has set up a committee to streamline the process of giving employment to the state’s outstanding sportspersons.

He said that based on the recommendations of this committee, a new policy for sportspersons will be formulated.

Geeta and Babita are ace wrestlers who hail from Balali village in Charkhi Dadri district. Khattar, on this occasion, also gave the first-ever “cashless Shagun” to Geeta Phogat who got married recently.