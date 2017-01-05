‘Dangal’ to be screened during state’s golden jubilee celebrations

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said a film festival will be organised in the state during the golden jubilee celebrations and ‘Dangal’ will be screened in different areas of the state.

Interacting with mediapersons after watching a special show of the movie at the films division auditorium in New Delhi on Monday, the chief minister hailed the film for highlighting the traditional sport (wrestling) as well the folk culture of Haryana.

Khattar also lauded the efforts made in the movie to showcase on the big screen the struggle waged by the daughters of Haryana and their father in an impressive manner. The state government has already made the movie tax free.

Speaking on the occasion, film producer and actor Amir Khan hailed ‘Dangal’ as the pride of Haryana. He said the movie, which is based on Balali village’s Mahavir Phogat and his daughters Gita and Babita, will inspire the entire country. He also thanked the chief minister for making the movie tax free in the state.