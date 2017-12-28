Delhi cop found dead in Rohini police station

A 50-year-old police officer allegedly committed suicide inside a police station in Delhi’s Rohini district late night on Wednesday.

The victim, Ramesh Kumar, shot himself with the pistol issued to him, police said. No suicide note was found.

Kumar was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. He was an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and posted in South Rohini police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said that the incident came to light when Kumar’s body was found on Thursday morning.

“Kumar was found in the barracks of the police station with a gunshot injury . It seems that he shot himself with his pistol issued to him. An inquiry is being conducted,” said Gupta.

Police said that the pistol used by Kumar to commit the crime has been taken into possession.

Kumar’s body has been sent to a mortuary for post mortem. His family and colleagues are being questioned to find out what could have prompted him to allegedly kill himself, police said.