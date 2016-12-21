 Delhi metro starts trial runs on Janakpuri-airport line | cities | Hindustan Times
Delhi metro starts trial runs on Janakpuri-airport line

cities Updated: Dec 21, 2016 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The DMRC has started trial runs between Janakpuri West and Terminal 1 – IGI Airport metro stations on the upcoming Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden corridor of Phase 3.

The DMRC has started trial runs between Janakpuri West and Terminal 1 – IGI Airport metro stations on the upcoming Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden corridor of Phase 3.

Trials between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir (13 kilometres) on the other end of this corridor were started on October 27.

“Track laying is nearing completion in the remaining underground section between IGI Airport (Terminal 1) and Kalkaji Mandir and trials will be started on this section in the coming months,” said a DMRC spokesperson.

Delhi Metro’s new UTO (Unattended Train Operations) enabled trains will operate on this corridor. The new trains, with extremely high levels of automation, will now undergo trials between these stations to ensure that they are ready for smooth operations after the commissioning of the corridor. Initially, train operators will run the trains, but gradually, driverless operations (on the UTO mode) will be possible.

