Delhi: Polluters get two weeks to pay fine for garbage burning

The National Green Tribunal has given two-week ultimatum to defaulters in the city who have not paid penalty for burning garbage and flouting pollution norms at construction sites.

The environmental compensation for burning waste is Rs5,000 and the penalty for causing pollution at construction sites is between Rs5,000 and Rs50,000, depending on the size of the plot.

The order on Monday came while hearing a petition filed by Vardhaman Kaushik against the foul air quality in the Capital.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar, in the order, has asked the respective sub divisional magistrates to collect the fine along with revenue tax.

“Out of the 1,418 defaulters, many had come to the green court on Monday. They have been asked to pay up within two weeks. For the rest, notice has been issued and they have been asked to pay before March 10,” Advocate Balendu Shekhar, appearing for East Delhi Municipal Corporation, said.

Read our pollution series: Breathless in Delhi

The civic body had earlier filed an application in the NGT saying that 520 challans have been issued till date against waste burning but 336 defaulters have not paid.

It had collected about Rs9.96 lakh from them. The civic body has also collected over Rs63 lakh for violations of the green tribunal’s directions against dust pollution at construction sites. According to the application, 1,082 out of 1,403 challans haven’t been paid by defaulters.

In December 2016, the NGT imposed a nationwide ban on the burning of bulk waste in open spaces, announcing a fine of Rs 25,000 for any violation and according to the tribunal’s April 28, 2015 order, any person found burning in open any kind of garbage leaves, waste plastic, rubber, self-moulding compound or any other such material, he or she would be liable to pay Rs5,000 compensation under the National Green Tribunal Act for polluting the environment.

Check the air quality of your city, click here

The green court, in 2015, had also directed that every builder and owner will have to cover construction sites using tarpaulin sheets to prevent construction dust from spreading.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), open air garbage burning contributes 5% to 11% of direct particulate matter to the air in India. In Delhi, the contribution of this is almost 18%. They also estimated that last year about 250 tonnes of garbage was burnt.

Read: Dangerous lanes: Prashant Vihar streets most unsafe in Delhi

Read: Preventing crime before it happens: How data is helping Delhi Police