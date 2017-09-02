Duped of Rs 8 lakh, man starts his own job racket to recover money

In 2014, Rawender Singh, 30, fell victim to a job racket and lost Rs 8 lakh.

However, instead of despairing over the loss of money, he decided to use the experience to start cheating other unemployed victims — on a larger scale and in a planned manner.

By the time Rawender and his three associates finally landed in police net on Tuesday, they had already cheated over 50 persons of Rs 4-8 lakh each in the last three years, said Nupur Prasad, DCP (Shahdara).

Rawender and his associates would promise jobs with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the Indian Railways. But, they did not disappear with their money.

They would organise the entire process of getting a government job — from filling a form to getting the employment letter. “To come across as convincing, the racketeers organised fake competitive exams on OMR sheets and job training for the candidates,” said the DCP.

Rawender, alleged mastermind, is a native of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. He got married in May 2014 when he was working with a small private firm. But the additional expenses that came with marriage forced him to look out for a government job.

It was at that time that Rawender met a man named Abhishek Pandey who promised to get him a grade C job with the Food Corporation of India. Pandey too had an elaborate network and tricked Rawender into believing that he was actually being given a job.

“Rawender went through the fake job process for six months lost a total of Rs 8 lakh to Pandey. By the end of six months, Rawender realised he was only being tricked and there was no FCI job waiting for him,” said an investigator.

When he realised he was not going to get his money back money, he did not approach the police. Instead he decided to use his bad experience to begin duping job aspirants like him. He roped in his cousin, Ankit Singh, and some other friends.

The men would allegedly use WhatsApp groups to coordinate among themselves as they scouted for potential victims. “They cheated over 50 victims in the last three years,” said an investigator.

The two cousins and their two associates were finally nabbed by a Delhi Police team earlier this week when one of the victims approached the police to allege he had lost around Rs 7.5 lakh in a six-month period.

When Ankit was brought to the Vivek Vihar police station for questioning, he brought his fake CBI identity card along. “For over an hour he insisted that he was a sub-inspector with the CBI. We had to cross-question him about the organisational structure of the CBI before he finally confessed to being a cheat,” said an investigator.