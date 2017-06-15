Education notes 

Summer camp organised at Drishti RC Jain School

Ludhiana A two-day summer camp was organised at Drishti RC Jain Innovative Public School, Narangwal, Ludhiana for the students of Classes 11 and 12. The students participated in a host of activities in spite of the sweltering heat. The time was utilised perfectly with project discussions, experiments and practicals interspersed with aerobics, sports, career counselling, motivational lectures and dance. It encouraged the scientific temperament of students as they spent quality time in the lab. They joined their classmates for extracurricular activities and had healthy lunch together in a totally stress-free and homely atmosphere. The students learnt to work in groups, take decisions and followed their interests.

Rain dance party at Cherubs Preschool

Ludhiana To beat the summer heat ‘Rain Dance Party’ was organised at Cherubs The Preschool on the school premises at Dugri on the last day of summer camp.This was one time when the children did not sing ‘Rain, rain go away’. They were all geared up in their beautiful raincoats and colourful umbrella’s for the rain dance and wanted the party to go on and on. They splashed and played with the water and danced to the music. It was a great opportunity for the children to beat the heat by getting drenched. After the party, they were treated with their favourite snacks and juice. It was a happy break for the children from their daily routine and they loved it.

Summer feast and craft expo concludes at GNKCW

Ludhiana Department of home science of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town organised a summer feast and craft expo which concluded on Wednesday. On the concluding day, an exhibition of different cooking and handicraft items was organised. The guest of honour on this occasion were Amrit Kaur Sarna, Abhineet Kaur Sarna and Prabhjot Kaur Dua. Various activities like salad making, baking, gift wrapping, block printing, quilling, south Indian cooking etc were taught to the participants. Principal Manjit Kaur Ghuman congratulated the participants and the organising teachers and motivated them to do such activities in the future also.

‘Camp in sunshine-2017’ concludes at Jesus’ Sacred Heart School

Ludhiana A fifteen-day summer camp was organised at Jesus’ Sacred Heart School, Ludhiana for the students of Classes Nursery to 8 which culminated on Wednesday.

With a wide variety of activities ranging from kho-kho, basketball, football, cricket, kabbadi, commando training, art and craft, dance, music and cooking without fire, the camp provided ample opportunities for the students to learn various skills and utilise their time fruitfully.

The camp began every morning with an enjoyable and healthy yoga, aerobics, swimming, gusto games, astounding arts, brain games, calligraphy, culinary cuisine, confident gestures, communication skills, lateral thinking and dance. In art and craft activity, students were taught to decorate denim, dyeing the T-shirts, terrarium making. Various delicacies were prepared like yummy mocktails, chaats, sweet dishes with biscuits, ice creams were taught in cooking without fire activity.

Students had a wonderful time playing the games of their choice. The teachers guided and instructed the students thereby getting fully involved in the games and activities.

School director, Pawandeep Singh Sehgal gave away the certificates to all the winners of various competitions held during the summer camp. All in all, the response was overwhelming with about 500 students enjoying each and every moment of the camp.