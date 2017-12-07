Elementary School students forced to take classes in corridors

The students of Centre Government Elementary School in Tarn Taran are forced to study in open, despite severe cold weather, because of the lack of rooms available in the school. The school has total six rooms, out of which only three rooms, in dilapidated condition, are available for the students.

Sources said that two rooms have been possessed by the staff of block elementary education officer (BEEO) and one is for school principal.

A visit to the school revealed that the students either had to study under the open sky or in open corridors of the school. A Class 5 student, Sukhman Singh, said that he was studying in the school for last five years and the inadequate condition of classrooms forced the children to sit in open area.

Principal Gurmeet Singh said, “The three rooms available for the students are extremely unsafe and I have requested the department of public works to declare the rooms unfit since the building was constructed in 1939.”

“We have written to the education department for providing more classrooms every year but to no avail. I recently had to put up some curtains in the corridor for students sitting in cold,” he added.

Singh further said, “The situation is terrible in rainy season because of the lack of proper drainage system for rain water. We have 173 students from Class 1 to 5 and we need newly constructed rooms for all classes.”

Deputy district education officer-elementary (DEO-E) Kulwant Singh said, “I have already directed the BEEO to shift his two rooms from the Centre School to the school in Malia village where there is adequate space available for them.”

“We will also write to our head office in Chandigarh to sanction grant for constructing new rooms in the school,” he added.

Harikrishan Arora, a social activist, said the state government was not serious about the miserable education system in Punjab. “How are students supposed to study when there is no adequate infrastructure for the students in government schools,” he added.