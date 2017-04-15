Film ‘Begum Jaan’ to be screened in Amritsar festival

The Partition museum (an initiative of The Arts and Cultural Heritage Trust) is set to host its second major event, the Arts and Literature Festival of Amritsar (ALFA) 2017 on April 14. The festival will screen the movie ‘Begum Jaan’ at the Alpha One Mall and will be attended by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and national award winning director Srijit Mukherji.

The story of ‘Begum Jaan’ lies in the partition period.

Kishwar Desai, chairman of the trust said, “We will invite authors, poets, artists, musicians, singers from India and abroad to explore different facets of the partition, and the important historical role of Punjab and Bengal.”