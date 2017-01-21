From Shahabuddin’s hometurf, Bihar BJP calls for ‘an all-out war’ against crime

From the turf of incarcerated RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin, BJP on Saturday sounded the bugles for an all-out “war against crime in Bihar”.

“The party will launch a concerted movement against rising incidents of criminal activities in the state,” declared BJP’s new Bihar president, Nityanand Rai, while inaugurating the two-day state BJP’s executive committee meeting.

The saffron party chose Siwan to host the meeting, as it considers the district a hub of crime.

“We want to send a message to the people across the state that now it is time to rise against criminal activities,” said Rai.

He claimed that the crime situation was so bad in Bihar that people were forced to migrate to safer places outside the state once again.

While claiming that there was all-round deterioration on all fronts, Rai said: “People today are eager to have a BJP-led government in Bihar so that they can get some relief from the present situation.”

“The party will strive hard to register its presence and work to win all 40 seats in the next Lok Sabha polls in 2019,” Rai said adding “we will form the next government in Bihar. We’ll be coming up with a sound political programme soon to achieve our goal.”

Releasing the party’s political resolution, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said there was a time when nobody thought of holding the party’s executive committee meeting at Siwan.

Refuting the claim of chief minister Nitish Kumar that the crime rate had dipped, post-prohibition, in Bihar, he said the situation had consistently deteriorated.

“Over the last two months, heinous crimes like rape and murder have registered a sharp increase in the state. Such is the terror of criminals that witnesses are turning hostile out of fear,” he said.

Modi said, during the NDA regime in Bihar, things had looked up and the faith of people in the rule of law had been restored. However, under the Grand Alliance regime, the situation had deteriorated and criminals were having a field day, he added.

Modi said BJP would also expose the “Saat Nishchay (Seven resolves)” of the Nitish Kumar government, which is nothing but a replica of the welfare schemes launched by the Narendra Modi government.

The former deputy chief minister said the government had miserably failed to implement the schemes it had announced earlier.

For instance, he said, despite making tall claims, the regime had failed to give allowances to unemployed youth.

Former state BJP president Mangal Pandey called upon party cadres to strive hard to form a BJP government in the state on its own. “This is our dream, and it must be realized,” he said.

He hoped the strength of the party in Bihar would increase manifold under the leadership of Nityanand Rai.

Other prominent BJP leaders, who addressed the executive committee meeting included Nand Kishore Yadav, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Shahnawaz Hussain, Dr CP Thakur, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Ram Kripal Yadav and Lal Babu Prasad.

Read: Bihar journalist murder accused Kaif gets bail as CBI fails to file chargesheet