Girl deboards train for water, misses it, gangraped in Saharanpur

A teenage girl, who was travelling from Fatehgarh in Punjab to Dhampur town of Bijnore district, was gangraped by three youths near Saharanpur station on Friday when she deboarded the train to purchase a water bottle on the station.

Police arrested all three accused from Doodhli Sarak and Mahipura villages of Saharanpur and registered a case against them.

Saharanpur SSP said that rape was not confirmed in the medical examination but “we registered a case and initiated action against the accused on the basis of the girl’s statement. The girl was handed over to her parents on Saturday morning.”

The incident occurred in the wee hours on Friday when the girl, who belongs to a village of Fatehgarh in Punjab, was travelling in the train with her younger brother and grandparents to attend a religious programme in Dhampur. The train stopped at Saharanpur station at 2.30 am on Friday and girl deboarded the train with her brother to purchase a water bottle.

Meanwhile, train started moving and her brother got into it but she missed the train. While she was wandering on the platform one Danish, Tahsim and his friend approached her and took her to an abandoned place on Dehradun Road after assuring her help. There they allegedly raped her and escaped. The girl somehow reached to the nearby police station and narrated her horrific tale to the cops, who managed to arrest the accused with the help of the details provided by the girl.