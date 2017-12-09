Gohain dedicates Churu-Fatehpur track to public after gauge conversion, flags off special train

Union minister Rajen Gohain on Saturday dedicated the Churu-Fatehpur track after gauge conversion to the public by flagging off a special train service from the Churu railway station.

The train, Churu-Sikar passenger (74857) will depart from Churu at 5.40pm and reach Sikar at 7.45pm. On its return journey, the train will depart from Sikar at 7.30am and reach Churu at 9.35am. The eight-coach train will have halt at Bisau, Mahansar, Ramgarh Shekhawati, Kayamsar, Fatehpur Shekhawati, Lakshmangarh Sikar and Rashidpur Khori.

Gohain, the union minister of state for railways, said special attention was being paid on the railway security. Government has increased the budget by “two to three times” to improve the railway security, he said, adding that additional budget has been allocated to complete pending rail projects.

He said change in railway infrastructure can be witnessed in recent times, as projects have been taken up to enhance passenger facilities. With transparency, there is change in speed of work and the government is working on providing more funds for new projects and complete them on time, he added.

Gohain said looking into the demand from public representatives in Rajasthan, priority is being given to railway projects and efforts are being made to complete all projects on time. He directed officers to make new proposals keeping in view the local demands.

Panchayati raj and rural development minister Rajendra Singh Rathore, education minister Vasudev Devnani, devasthan minister Raj Kumar Rinwa, Churu MP Rahul Kaswan, Sikar MP Sumedhanand Saraswati and Rajya Sabha MP Narendra Budhania were present at the function, said North Western Railway (NWR) chief public relation officer Tarun Jain.

Welcoming the guests, NWR general manager TP Singh briefed them about the Sikar-Fatehpur Shekhawati rail line after the gauge conversion.

The guests present at the function demanded from the union minister to introduce new trains, extend existing one and increase train trips. They also raised issues such as problems of railway gates, projects of railway over bridge and escalator facility at Churu and Ratangarh railway stations with Gohain.