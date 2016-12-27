Gujarat: 15-year-old pregnant after being raped, confined in pit for 3 weeks

The family of a 15-year-old girl — who was allegedly kidnapped, confined in a pit and repeatedly raped for over three weeks in a Gujarat village — is seeking judicial permission to abort her pregnancy and block possible bail applications of those accused.

The victim was allegedly kidnapped in November from Kotda Nayani village of Morbi district and freed earlier this month. The girl’s grandfather wrote to the Gujarat high court chief justice on Monday requesting the court not grant bail to the accused, besides attaching a copy of an application tendered before Morbi sessions court seeking permission for abortion.

Eight people were arrested after a complaint was lodged on December 13, about a month after the victim was abducted. Their bail application was rejected by the Morbi sessions court.

According to the girl’s family, one of the accused allegedly called the family and returned the girl to them on the same day of the arrest.

The Wankaner police investigating the case said the kidnapping was due to a feud between the vitcim’s family and that of the accused.

The minor was allegedly abducted on November 11 and taken to a farm owned by the accused’s family. Here, she told police, she was kept in a pit dug in the farm where she was kept for more than a month. The pit was covered with wood and cement blocks, but some area was kept open so she could breathe. The girl was fed and given water from time to time.

Among those accused is a minor who allegedly took the girl out of the pit at nights and raped her repeatedly on various occasions, police said.

Read | Justice is elusive in a system obliquely insensitive to child victims of rape