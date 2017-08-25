Gurmeet Ram Rahim followers fear ‘unwanted elements’ may trigger violence

The mood in Panchkula was peaceful but volatile as followers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh lined the National Highway 22 in the hope of catching a glimpse of their religious leader barely 2km from the CBI special court where the verdict in the rape trial against him is expected at 2.30pm on Friday.

Most followers said they were hopeful of a verdict in the favour of the dera head but could not guarantee peace if it went against him. Organisers of the dera said they feared the entry of certain “unwanted elements” who could trigger violence in case of an adverse order.

“We are confident of the baba’s victory but if the verdict goes against him, it can lead to violence,” said Jind Pal Insan, 30, who runs a grocery store in Adampur town near Jalandhar.

The situation was tense along the highway adjoining Sector 3, Panchkula, with dera followers flooding the area to greet the baba. “We believe in peace. But we are checking unwanted elements from infiltrating into the groups of followers. They may try to instigate violence,” said Devki Insan, 45, a milk vendor from Sangrur, who is also a block organiser of the dera.

“We have learnt that the baba is meeting followers. We believe in peace. We will accept the verdict as we are sure it will be in our favour,” said Surjit Insan, 60, who has a readymade clothes shop in Jalandhar.

“Hamare pitaji ki jeet hogi (The dera chief will win),” said Dalbir Kaur Insan, 55, a housewife who is putting up on the roads of Panchkula along with her family from Fatehabad near Hisar for the past four days.