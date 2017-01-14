Helmetless rider arrested for assaulting policeman 

The Govandi police on Thursday arrested a businessman for allegedly roughing up a police constable after a team stopped him for riding a scooter without a helmet.

According to the police, a nakabandi was imposed at Govandi from 11am to 1pm. The team of Govandi policemen and traffic police were keeping a check on traffic violations. “Around noon, the policemen spotted a man riding his scooter without a helmet following and asked him to stop. He was riding in the direction of Shivaji Nagar from Panjarpol,” said Raju Bastawade sub-inspector of Govandi police station.

Police stated that the accused, identified as 35-year-old businessman Somnath Ghadge, did not slow down and the police had to stand in his way to stop him. “The policemen had signaled the accused to stop but then he did not slow down. After being stopped forcefully, Ghadke then parked his scooter in such a way that it obstructed the traffic. When police naik Vinod Kadam asked him to park aside, the accused grabbed his collar. During the commotion, the constable sprained his hand,” said Bastawade adding that the constable was treated at Shatabdi Hospital.

The accused was placed under arrest under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and under Motor Vehicle Act 179 (Disobedience of orders, obstruction and refusal of information).