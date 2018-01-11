History should not be distorted, says Mamata Banerjee after receiving DLitt degree

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday cautioned against attempts to distort history and said that such ploys should be resisted at any cost as she received an honorary degree from the state-run Calcutta University.

“Even in the last History Congress at Kolkata, I cautioned against attempts to distort history. Intolerance is rising in the country. There are attempts to distort history. Today, I am again appealing for resistance to distorting history,” Banerjee said at the varsity’s convocation ceremony.

The honorary Doctorate of Literature (DLitt) degree was conferred on her for by governor and chancellor Keshari Nath Tripathi for her contribution to art, culture and social welfare.

Banerjee had said attempts to distort history is nothing but a crime while addressing the 78th Indian History Congress in Kolkata on December 29 last year.

Without naming the Bharatiya Janata Party, the chief minister said that there are attempts to destroy the Indian culture of “unity in diversity”.

“India has a diversity of origin and we should respect that,” she added.

Banerjee said it was a great honour for her but she is not going to use the degree.

“Some people are maligning me over this degree. I will not use it since I personally feel that I do not have the qualification to have it,” she said.

The Calcutta high court was set to hear a public interest litigation from Ranjugopal Mukherjee, a former vice chancellor of state-run University of North Bengal, opposing the conferring of the degree on the chief minister even as she received it at Nazrul Mancha, an indoor auditorium in south Kolkata.

Mukherjee said in his petition that since the members of the university senate are appointed by the state government, which is headed by Banerjee, they cannot decide to honour her with the honorary degree.

The state government challenged the litigation and described it as “politically motivated” and indulging in “character assassination.”