IAF fighter plane drops practice rocket in Ludhiana village, triggers panic

Panic gripped Sheikh Daulat village in Jagraon of Ludhiana district after an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter plane of Halwara airbase dropped a practice rocket in the fields, adjoining an IAF range, during a practice routine on Tuesday.

Ludhiana (rural) police reached at the spot and informed IAF officers of Halwara airbase about the incident, who took away the practice rocket along with them.

The impact of the practice rocket caused a two-feet deep hole in the ground. Shells of the rocket were also scattered in the fields.

Ludhiana (rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surjit Singh said that the air force fighter planes practice in SK range in Sodhiwal village. During the practice the pilot missed the target and the practice rocket fell in fields of Sheikh Daulat village .

Such kind of ammunition is for practice purpose only and does not contain explosives, added Singh.

Farmers Karamjit Singh, Baljinder Singh and Gurjot Singh said that farm labourers were sowing paddy in the fields on Tuesday.

“All of a sudden a rocket, fired from the fighter plane, fell in the fields. The rocket caused two feet deep hole in the field and shells were spread all over in the field,” said Karamjit Singh. “After the incident the labourers fled from the field raising an alarm. We immediately informed the police about the incident,” he added.

Baljinder Singh said that it was two feet long rocket with wings on its tail. The shape of bomb was looking like ‘Madhani’ (traditional wooden hand grinder).