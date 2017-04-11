In India’s capital, poor children going to schools without books

Kishan Lal’s son was recently admitted to a private school in class 3. Admitted under the economically weaker section (EWS) category, he was told the school will provide books and uniform.

But almost a week has passed and his son has been going to the school without books.

Lal’s son is not alone.There are around 50 other people living in east Delhi and admitted in different private schools in the area, where children have been going to schools without books.

These schools are mostly in Vivek Vihar and Shrestha Vihar.

The schools are not giving books to the children despite a recent order from the Directorate of Education that they are mandated to provide these materials to the children. The Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009 under 12 (1) (C ) lays down 25% EWS reservation in private schools.

“The school asked us to pay R4,000 for the books . But we were earlier told that under the EWS category, everything will be free, ” said Lal, a resident of Jhilmil Colony.

Lal is a vegetable vendor and cannot pay the amount.

As per law, private schools have to provide necessary materials to children. The cost is later reimbursed by the government.

For schools built on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land, the government gives R 1,500 per year and for others it gives around R 1,300 per month. However, private schools say the amount is not enough and every year parents complain of denial of these facilities.

Activists working in the field of education say this problem is prevalent in schools of north, west, outer Delhi too.

“There are some schools, which have been taking money from the government and not providing the children with books. It is high time government takes firm action against these schools,” said Khagesh Jha, member of Social Jurist, an NGO that works in the field of education.

Officials in the DOE said they were looking into individual complaints from parents.

“We have been receiving such complaints from those who have been allotted schools. Action will be taken against those who do not abide by the rule,” said a senior DOE official.