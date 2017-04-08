In Varanasi, robbers loot jewellery store near police station

A gang of seven robbers struck a jewellery store in broad daylight and escaped with a loot worth crores of rupees in what is perhaps the biggest such heist in the city in recent times.

The jewellery store in Thatheri Bazar lane is barely 50 metres from the Chowk police station.

Police said the shop belonged to two brothers - Prahlad Agarwal and Sanjay Agarwal.

They told the police that at around 4.30 pm, two persons pretending to be customers entered the shop and asked an employee to show them a gold locket.

Police said that as the employee turned to take out the locket, five more robbers entered the shop. All of them whipped out their country made pistols and snatched mobile phones of the employees and owners at gunpoint and pulled out the hard disc of the CCTV camera.

They reportedly held employees hostage at gunpoint and forced Sanjay to open the safe. The robbers hurriedly stashed the jewellery items in a bag and escaped. The entire robbery lasted a few minutes.

After the robbers left, Sanjay raised an alarm. A police team, including senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nitin Tiwari, inspector general of police (IGP) N Ravinder along with forensic team reached the spot and began an investigation.

IGP Raviner said, “Many teams have been deployed to solve the case as soon as possible. The teams are working fast. It will be worked out.”

While Sanjay claimed that the robbers took away jewellery worth over eight crore rupees, Ravinder said that he would comment on it only after a proper estimation.