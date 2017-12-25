Jai Ram Thakur will deliver as Himachal CM, says wife

Patience is the new Himachal chief minister’s greatest virtue. So believes his wife, Dr Sadhna Thakur.

Speaking to HT, Sadhna, who was an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) worker in Jaipur when she first met Jai Ram Thakur, said, “Sometime people misunderstand it as his weakness but it is his greatest strength.” Thakur’s family is confident that he will make an effective CM, given his long years of struggle, and his ability to empathise with the daily trials and tribulations of the common man.

Saying that she had never expected her son to make it to this lofty position, Jai Ram’s mother, Briku Devi, said, “I am very happy... I congratulate the entire state.”

Son of a mason, the third BJP chief minister of Himachal Pradesh has risen from the ranks. The saffron party not only coloured his politics but his personal life as well. It was during his stint as an ABVP worker that he met his future wife, a doctor, whose father was an RSS pracharak in Jaipur.

A prominent social worker of Mandi, Sadhna Thakur, recounts, “I was working in Rajasthan, while Jai Ram ji was in Jammu. I wanted to marry a man who was working for the society and would allow me to continue my social work. Jai Ram ji was perfect match.”

Talking about his agenda for the state, she said, “Law and order, employment and financial crisis should be his top priority.”

Sadhana is confident that her husband will be able to deliver all the poll promises made by the BJP. “Jai Ram ji is determined. Earlier, his priority was his own assembly segment, now he is responsible for the all around development of the state. I am hopeful that he will live up to the expectations of the people.”

When asked whether she was worried when other names were doing the rounds for the chief ministerial post, Sadhana said, “There was no question of being worried. Jai Ram ji is a five-time MLA. He did not ask for anything, selecting a CM was the prerogative of the party high command.”

Thakur’s younger daughter, Chandrika Thakur, an MBBS student, was all smiles as she heaped praises on her father. “He (Jai Ram) is a good person and a good father. I want him to work for the youth of Himachal and create jobs,” she said.

Thakur’s elder daughter, Priyanka, is also studying medicine at Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Tanda. Family members say she celebrated her father’s elevation with her friends.