Jain leader urges community to vote for BJP to ‘create meat-free society’, Shiv Sena may move EC

After the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) clean sweep in the Mira-Bhayandar polls, the Shiv Sena threatened to complain to the state election commission (SEC) about a video showing a Jain leader urging the community to vote for the former “to create a meat-free society”.

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Anil Desai, also a lawyer, is preparing the complaint on the video clip by Naypadmasagarji Maharaj, which was released ahead of the Mira-Bhayandar municipal corporation polls on August 20.

According to the Shiv Sena, the video violates the poll code of conduct and also goes against Supreme Court guidelines that disallow garnering of votes on religious grounds.

Pratap Sarnaik, Sena legislator from Thane, said, “We lost largely because of the video asking people to vote for the BJP to rid the society of meat. Otherwise, the Shiv Sena has performed well in Marathi, Koli and Agri-dominated areas.”

The Shiv Sena won 22 seats though it hoped to win between 45 and 54 seats in the 95-member municipal corporation. The BJP registered a massive victory by winning 61 seats and securing a clear majority.

Prior to the election, the Jain leader also met CM Devendra Fadnavis and asked for meat shops to be closed during the Jain festival of Paryushan, Sena leaders said. The festival started on Friday.

In his video, the Jain leader also highlighted how the BJP in 2015 had decided to impose a meat ban during Paryushan. The Shiv Sena vehemently opposed the decision.