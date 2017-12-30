Jamia students to paint mural at Metro station to depict varsity’s history

Jamia Millia Islamia’s (JMI) journey in Delhi, starting from 1935, when the first building for its school was constructed, the famous Ghalib statue built in 1967, to the latest addition of the national flag on the campus, will soon be displayed as a painting at the recently opened Metro station at the varsity.

One of the walls at the Jamia Millia Islamia Metro Station will display a mural painted by the students and teachers of the university to depict the evolution of the institute that was originally established in 1920 at Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

“The three domes on the extreme right side represent the first building of JMI’s school established in 1935. In the centre, we have the statue of poet Mirza Ghalib. The painting also has Zakir Hussain library building, MCRC building and the 102-foot tall national flag that was hoisted this year,” said an official.

A line from the Jamia anthem (Jamia Tarana) will also be written with the painting. “Students will start working on the painting in the first week of January,” the official said.

A proposal to paint the mural was given to the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) by the registrar A P Siddiqui in July this year and the DMRC gave its approval in December.

“The DMRC has not only approved the painting, but has also agreed to pay for the cost of painting material and honorarium to the students who will be executing the job. The painting will come up on the wall next to the ticket window, which is on the entry side of the Metro station, adjacent to faculty of fine arts of JMI,” the official said.

JMI vice-chancellor Talat Ahmad said the idea behind the painting is to tell the history of the university and evolution of its architecture.

“Now the buildings based on modern architecture are coming up at Jamia which are different from its old buildings. People will get to know through this painting how Jamia has evolved over the years,” he said.

DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said, “DMRC makes all possible efforts to utilise its premises for the promotion of art and culture. Artworks, displays, exhibits have been installed at many stations across the network. On the stations of the recently inaugurated Magenta Line as well, the same effort has been made.”