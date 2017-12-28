Kumar Vishwas’ supporters rally at AAP office, want Rajya Sabha berth for him

Nearly a hundred people, who called themselves Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, barged into the party’s headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg on Thursday, demanding a Rajya Sabha seat for Kumar Vishwas -- a senior leader of the party -- days ahead of elections for the three Delhi seats to the Upper House is scheduled.

The ruling AAP, with a majority (66) in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, is set to win all three seats. However, it is yet to announce nominations amid speculations of outsiders being chosen and Vishwas sulking over ‘not been given his due’ despite being a founder member.

The agitators, who had come prepared for a stay inside a tent being put up on the premises, however, left after an appeal by Vishwas in the evening and police intervention.

Sporting trademark AAP caps and shouting Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans, the agitators, who said they had come from across the country, reached the AAP office gates at 10 am. The office bearers of the party did not let them in, saying they had no prior information about any protest and called most of them “outsiders”.

“We are members of the party. We want them to announce the nominations and send Kumar Vishwas to the Rajya Sabha instead of outsiders. That is why we are here,” Avinash Tripathi, one of the protesters, said.

A complaint was lodged at the IP State police station that outsiders had barged inside AAP office. Posters reading office timings between 10 am and 5 pm appeared suddenly on different walls of the office.

“We don’t know most of them. How do we let them in? They seem to be BJP’s men. Police took hours to act,” said AAP spokesperson Vikas Yogi, who was at the spot.

The group, however, managed to make its way inside the office around noon and started putting up a tent and LEDs for the event. By 3 pm, the police also reached the spot and senior officials, including two IPS officers, tried to convince them to leave the venue.

Vishwas tweeted an appeal at 7 pm and the group dispersed in the next 45 minutes.

“My sincere appeal to AAP volunteers gathering at party office, please refer to my appeal—country first, party next. I wont appreciate any unrest in my name,” said Vishwas in the tweet. The door of the party headquarters was finally shut at 7.45 pm.

Mandeep Singh Randhawa, DCP, central said, “We have received complaints from both the sides and are examining them.”

The elections for three Rajya Sabha members from Delhi would be held on January 16 as terms of the incumbent members Dr Karan Singh, Janardan Dwivedi and Parvez Hashmi—representing the Congress --- would expire on January 27.

The party, sources said, has decided to nominate ‘outsider ground-level workers’ who have done some concrete work in their respective fields. Vishwas, now Rajasthan incharge has been sulking over some senior party leaders denying him his due—a Rajya Sabha seat.