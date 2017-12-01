La Martiniere Lucknow rusticates 12 students for raising slogans against principal, teachers

Lucknow’s La Martiniere College has rusticated 12 Class 12 students for raising slogans against the principal and teachers.

The students have been barred from attending classes or taking part in any college function. They will also not be allowed to write the pre-board examinations scheduled for January 2018.

The college will, however, allow the students to sit the board examinations, but will not issue them ‘character certificates.’

According to the college, a celebration on November 24, the rusticated students raised slogans against the teachers and the principal.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. The school then scanned the video and identified 12 of the ISC students involved in the act. Their parents were called and the video played to them on a projector.

The parents were also informed by the college management about the action to be taken against the students.

The college management has informed the parents about the action taken against the boys.

The college management said a group of old students instigated the present class 12 students, who created the ruckus. A total of 11 old boys were apprehended by the police.

The college has asked the Alumni Association president Jaideep Mathur to expel the 11 old students from the association.

The parents of the rusticated students were also asked to escort their children to and from the examination hall during the board examination in 2018.The school refused to take any responsibility of the boys’ security.

“There is a general dissatisfaction and anger regarding the boys’ behaviour that might lead to consequences, which the college shall not be able to control,” the college said in letters to the rusticated students’ parents.

“Your son has, in his last days as pupil in this college, brought disgrace for which he will not be permitted to join the alumni association,” reads the letter sent to the parents.

The remaining students of Class 12, too, were barred from taking part in any college activity because they remained party to the event. They will, however, will be allowed to come to class and get their attendance marked.

College principal Carlyle McFarland has requested Martinians worldwide to publicise this step taken by the college on social media.

“It is on social media that we learnt of this disgrace. It is on social media that this must be countered…,” reads the principal’s comment on Facebook.