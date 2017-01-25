Liquor trader attacked, robbed

LUCKNOW: Lending help to a stranger on the city’s outskirts landed a liquor trader into trouble. The stranger attacked the trader and robbed him of Rs 10,000 after taking lift on his motorcycle in Mohanlalganj on Wednesday noon.

The trader, Prem Jaiswal, owns two country-made liquor shops in Gautamkheda and Kankaha villages of Mohanlalganj. The incident occurred when Jaiswal was heading towards his Kankaha shop after daily collections from his Gautamkheda around 12pm.

Police said a stranger on the roadside near Jabrauli jungle stopped the trader and requested him to drop him at Kankaha. The man hit Jaiswal with some blunt object and took out the cash from his pocket. The injured was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was later referred to KGMU’s Trauma Centre, where his condition was stated to be critical.