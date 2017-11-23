Ludhiana factory collapse: Inquiry begins, Patiala divisional commissioner visits spot

A day after the Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh marked an inquiry into the Ludhiana plastic factory collapse, Patiala divisional commissioner VK Meena visited the site on Wednesday.

The divisional commissioner also talked to the families of the victims at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) and ensured a thorough investigation into the lapses.

Another house evacuated Another house adjoining the building collapse site was evacuated on Tuesday after cracks were seen in the building. NDRF officials said the house can collapse anytime.

While he consoled the family of the victims and directed that their treatment is carried out free of cost, Meena also held a meeting of various departments and sought records pertaining to the clearances given to the building.

Besides Meena, the Ludhiana deputy commissioner, officials from various departments including the PPCB, the police, excise and taxation, municipal corporation, electricity, labour and industries department were present.

Records pertaining to the building plan of the factory approved by the building branch, property tax, house tax, sewerage were sought during the meeting. The Punjab Pollution Control Board was also asked to submit a no objection certificate and the approval letter issued by the department to the plastic manufacturing factory.

Similarly, information was also sought from the factories department and the labour department regarding the no- objection certificate issued to the factory owner Inderjit Singh.

From the industries department, the divisional commissioner sought the inspection report. Besides this, details of the electrical connections and the load report were sought from the PSPCL. The registration certificates and tax details from the excise department have also been sought.

divisional Commissioner VK Meena (C) with Ludhiana DC Pardeep Aggarwal at the mishap site on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The owner of the factory, Inderjit Singh, has also been asked to submit all these relevant documents pertaining to the factory. Meena said that the investigation will be on the ground-level and they will also be meeting firefighters who were involved in the firefighting operation.

The divisional commissioner said that the cause of the fire and the presence of so many chemicals stored inside the factory will also be investigated and action will be taken accordingly.

Talking to media persons, he stated that all steps will be taken to ensure a thorough investigation and directions will be issued to speed up the rescue operations. He also met the two injured—Sunil Kumar and Rohit Kapoor— who are the lone survivors of the incident and are undergoing treatment.

Meena also said that the assessment of the damage done to houses adjoining the factory will be done and they will be compensated.

As many as 13 people, including six firemen, have died in the plastic factory collapse on Monday. The five-storey factory caught fire and came crashing down within four hours. Three of the firemen are still trapped inside the debris and rescue operations are still on.