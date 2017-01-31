Maur blasts: Amarinder says conspiracy against Cong, Sukhbir accuses AAP

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the “IED bomb blasts” at Maur on Tuesday night was “a direct result of the nexus between the AAP and radical elements”. Three persons, including a Congress worker, were killed and seven injured in the twin blasts.

“We have been asking the Election Commission to take note of the manner in which AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal is mingling with extremist forces. Tuesday’s bomb blast proves that our apprehensions were correct and that radical elements have infiltrated into Punjab in league with the AAP,” deputy chief minister Sukhbir, who holds the home affairs portfolio, said in a press statement.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh said the blast was a conspiracy against the Congress. The incident, he said, proved his worst fears that armed criminals and goons had been let loose by rival parties in a desperate bid to scuttle the Congress ride to a win in the February 4 elections.

Amarinder demanded further strengthening of security in poll-bound Punjab, saying the situation was volatile with the entry of “AAP-sponsored outsiders” escalating tensions triggered by reports of criminal gangs being given a free hand by the Badal government to create mayhem during the polls.

‘Reminder of militancy days’

Sukhbir said the manner in which the blasts were staged was also “a hallmark of blasts done during the days of terrorism”: “It has been reported that there were twin ED devices and that the scooter and car used for the attack sported fake numbers and even the numbers of their chassis and engine had been struck off.”

“It would be best to watch the activities of undesirable elements who have entered the state in the name of canvassing for AAP. These people are being funded to foment trouble in the state. If they are not nipped in the bud there could be more such incidents,” he said, expressing his condolences to the families of the three persons who have lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Amarinder too urged the Election Commission to deploy additional central security forces in the state to ensure peaceful polls. “The Naxal-Khalistani nexus promoted by Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has transformed the state into a tinderbox waiting to explode,” said the former CM, expressing fears of more violence in the run-up to the elections on Saturday.