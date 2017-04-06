MCD election: BJP candidate demands police protection after brother shot at

The brother of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) municipal election candidate for Gautampuri in northeast Delhi was physically assaulted and shot at allegedly by three masked men outside his home in Babarpur area on Wednesday night. The candidate told the police that he suspected the involvement of his political rivals and has demanded police protection for his family and himself.

Police said the bullet pierced through Satyaprakash Garg’s left thigh and he could be saved due to timely medical attention. He is undergoing treatment at the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital and is out of danger. Garg is the brother of KK Aggarwal, who is contesting MCD elections as a BJP candidate from ward number 43E. He is into packing material business.

On Wednesday around 9.30 pm, Garg was returning home after work on his bicycle when three masked men on a bike stopped him. The three allegedly attacked him with blunt objects. When Garg screamed for help, one of them fired a bullet that pierced through his thigh. Garg fell off the bicycle and the attackers fled.

A passerby called the police and he was rushed to GTB hospital. A case has been registered at Welcome police station and the police are also looking at a robbery angle in the case.

Following the attack on his brother, the BJP candidate said he now fears for his life and the safety of his family members. Aggarwal alleged that while assaulting Satyaprakash Garg the attackers warned him to stay away from politics.

Read more

“We will teach you how to do politics,” these were the words of the attackers, said Aggarwal. “If they can attack my brother, why will they spare me. I can be an easy target as I remain out for campaigning in the areas and that too unarmed and without any police security,” Aggarwal told HT.

Aggarwal said that he will meet AK Singla, deputy commissioner of police (northeast) later in the day to seek police protection. He claimed that till the attack on his brother, he was meeting people in his ward on scooter or on foot. “But this attack has forced me to stay indoors. I certainly need police protection,” he said.

According to Aggarwal, he was at Delhi BJP’s headquarters at Pandit Pant Marg for party meeting when his wife called him and informed about the attack on his brother. The BJP candidate reached GTB hospital and learnt that his brother was returning home when he was shot at.

“We have registered a case and are trying to identify the attackers and bring them to book at the earliest,” said a senior police officer.