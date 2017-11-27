Meerut tense as rape of differently-abled girl takes communal turn

Tension prevailed in Kanshiram colony of Kharkhauda town after the rape case of a 14-year-old differently abled girl took a communal turn.

Superintendent of police (rural) Rajesh Kumar said the 22-year-old accused, who belonged to the minority community, lived in the girl’s building. “The incident took place when the girl was alone at her house. Raids are on to arrest the accused,” Kumar said.

The girl’s mother works at a doctor’s clinic while her father is a rickshaw puller.

Police said the accused dragged the girl to his room and raped her. He threatened her of dire consequences if she reported the matter. However, the 14-year-old informed her parents who lodged an FIR against the accused. The situation took a communal turn when Bajrang Dal men reached the police station and demanded slapping charges under the National Security Act (NSA) on the accused.