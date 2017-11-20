Mercury dips to 18.5 degrees Celsius in Mumbai, lowest temperature of season

The city recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far on Sunday, while officials from the weather bureau said winter had not formally set in at the financial capital yet.

The Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded the minimum temperature on early Sunday morning at 18.5 degrees Celsius, which is 2.4 degrees Celsius below normal, and Colaba, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 22.5 degrees Celsius, which was 0.5 degree Celsius below normal.

“Winter can be officially declared after the maximum temperature falls below 30 degrees Celsius,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD). “Despite marginally high day temperatures, pleasant conditions can be expected over the next few days as the night temperature is expected to be around 19-20 degrees Celsius.”

Prior to Sunday, the city had recorded 19.3 degrees Celsius on November 13 and 19.6 degrees Celsius on November 17. However, the lowest minimum temperature during November in 2016 was 16.3 degrees Celsius, and the all-time low for November was recorded in 1950 at 13.3 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures in Mumbai were a degree Celsius above normal. While Santacruz recorded 34.3 degrees Celsius, 34 degrees Celsius was recorded at Colaba. Moisture levels were high as Colaba and Santacruz recorded 80% and 76% humidity.

Officials from the weather bureau said cool and calm winds from the eastern parts of Maharashtra such as Nashik, Aurangabad and Satara, had led to a drop in temperatures.