Mumbai cops trace, rescue abducted 12-day-old boy within 48 hrs

A 12-day-old boy, who was kidnapped from his house in Kandivli (West), was traced and rescued from a city-based ashram within 48 hours of the crime. The minor had been missing since Saturday night.

Officers from Kandivli police station said though the accused is yet to be identified, someone left the boy at the ashram after kidnapping him. The motive behind abduction is still unclear because the parents never got a ransom call.

The boy’s mother, Heena Bawadia, 20, had gone to a public lavatory near their house at 8.45 pm on Saturday and asked her mother-in-law to look after the baby as her husband Sahil was out. But when Heena returned home around 9pm, she did not see her son in the room.

The Bawadias immediately visited the police station and lodged a complaint. After recording statements of Heena, Sahil and his mothers, a cops registered a case of kidnapping under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police are checking with the ashram authorities to establish the identity of the person who left the child at the premises. Police officials are currently scoping through the CCTV footage in both the locations from where the child was kidnapped and where he was left for any common links.

