Mumbai University BCom result: Students still can’t access it online

Two days after the University of Mumbai (MU) announced the results of BCom - its biggest exams, students are struggling to access the results online.

Around 65,000 students had appeared for the exams which were held in April and though the university has to announce results of the assessments in 45 days, results of most exams have been delayed. The BCom results were announced on Sunday evening, but most students still haven’t managed to check their individual scores. Not only is the university website, which faced technical problems on Monday, still down, but colleges too haven’t yet received a consolidated list of results from the university, leaving students with no scope to check their results anytime soon. Similarly, Third-year Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM) students whose results were announced on Monday evening have still not managed to access their individual scores.

“The university went ahead and announced TYBMM results on Monday and according to the overall results close to 35% students have failed the exam. We are anxiously waiting to find out our individual scores and status,” said Pinali Mehta, 20, a student. She added that with no clarity coming from the university, even colleges are feeling helpless. “Our professors are asking us to check results on the university website every hour, and that is just adding to our stress,” she added.

MU had released a statement on Monday evening blaming the problem of students not being able to check their individual results online on a technical glitch that led to problems with internet connectivity. Despite having data of the results ready, the university has not managed to upload individual scores of students on the website, leading to more panic in the student community.

To override the technical error, MU had also decided to send marks of students in a consolidated list to individual colleges, so that students could at least check scores in colleges. However, as of now, not a single college has received this list. “Usually we receive this list within 24 hours of result announcement but in this case, we are also still waiting and at the same time answering calls of hundreds of students asking questions about the same thing. It’s a never ending process,” said Nupur Mehrotra, vice principal, Mithibai College in Vile Parle.

What’s worse is that the weather is not very cooperative either. Most colleges were busy answering calls of anxious students on Tuesday morning because incessant rains has made it difficult for students to reach their college or the university. “Even if we do receive the list from MU today, I doubt students will manage to get to the institute today due to all the water logging and disrupted train services. Hopefully the MU website is up and running soon,” said Ashok Wadia, principal, Jai Hind College, Churchgate.