No respite in road accidents, deaths this year

Rajasthan registered 9,622 road accident deaths this year (till November) against last year’s 9,629 and 9,438 in 2014, shows data revealed by additional director general of police (Traffic) BL Soni at a road safety workshop in Jaipur on Wednesday.

The highest number of deaths in road accidents was recorded in Jaipur City, Jaipur Rural, Sikar, Alwar, Ajmer and Udaipur with more than 500 deaths in 2016 till November. Nagaur, Pali and Bhilwara saw more than 400 deaths during this period.

Soni also stressed the need to identify bloody patches of roads that recorded maximum deaths. He said the 10-km patch of road from B2 Bypass to Bambala Puliya on Tonk road saw more than 100 deaths in the past three years. In addition, the 10-km patch on the Delhi road from Budi Ki Hotel, Kothputli to Govardhanpura was another accident blackspot.

Death in accidents involving two-wheelers had the maximum share (28%), followed by 26% deaths involving cars. 16.5% deaths were caused in truck accidents and lorries, while 7% were caused by buses. Soni suggested the large share in the case of two-wheelers was because of youngsters riding them, though there was no empirical study so far to prove the same.

In terms of type of roads, the national highways accounted for 28.34% of the accidents but 35.3% of the deaths. Similarly, the state highways accounted for 15.11% of the accidents but 18.15% of the deaths. The other roads recorded a high 56.55% of the accidents but 46.56% of deaths.

When it came to police action on traffic rule violators, the traffic police challaned 61,395 people for over-speeding till November, as opposed to last year’s 23,791. For drunk driving, the police acted against 55,308 violators against 37,604 in 2015.

The income generated through challans this year in the state till November was ₹36 crore against last year’s earnings of ₹31 crore.

