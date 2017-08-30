Omar trying to create hype over Article 35A, SC judgement will prevail: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), partner in the ruling alliance with People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday accused former chief minister and working president of National Conference Omar Abdullah of creating hype over Article 35A.

The BJP also said protraction of Article 35A in the Indian Constitution depends upon the judgment of the Supreme Court andwishes of the people of the country as a whole.

Reacting to the statement of Omar, who is currently on a tour of twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, BJP state spokesperson Virender Gupta said there is nothing anti-national if any person defends Article 35 A.

On Tuesday Omar Abdullah had said, “Defending Constitution of India, to which Article 35A is an integral part, can’t be anti-national.”

Gupta said, however, Omar is creating hype on Article 35A, when the case of its legality is being heard in the Supreme Court.

“He is trying to divide the people on the regional as well religion’s ground,” he added.

The BJP spokesperson said the former CM should remember that people of Jammu and Ladakh region have always opposed Article 35A and Article 370, right from the day of their inception in the Indian Constitution.

“These were incorporated in Indian Constitution by Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru to please and placate the Kashmir leadership, without taking people of Jammu and Ladakh region into confidence. These articles may have been helpful to establish the autocracy of Kashmiri leaders and to satisfy their whims, whereas the common man of the Valley has suffered and has remained aggrieved,” said Gupta.

The spokesperson further added that the people of Jammu and Ladakh regions have mostly suffered because of Article 370 and 35A.

“They were discrimination against them in services, administration and development activities. They have been treated as second class citizens. The identity and demography of the Jammu and Ladakh regions are meeting serious challenges from the Valley leadership,” Gupta said.

“Article 35A is against the fundamental rights as defined in the Indian Constitution. Even permanent resident, as defined in the state constitution is not only against the fundamental rights but is also discriminatory against the fair gender. Such laws should not sustain and remain in any civilised country,” he added.