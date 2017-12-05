On first birthday of UP’s ‘DeMo baby’, his village gets a gift from Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has a birthday present for Uttar Pradesh’s “demonetisation baby”.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday announced his decision to adopt Anantpurwa, the village of one-year-old Khajanchi born in a bank where his mother had queued up for cash on December 2 last year.

According to SP leaders, the village in Kanpur Dehat district would be developed as a Samajwadi Vikas Gaon.

Yadav was the chief minister when Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a shock announcement on November 8, 2016 decided to withdraw 1,000 and 500-rupee banknotes, removing 86% of the currency in circulation in one stroke.

Snaking queues outside banks and ATM kiosks were the norm for weeks as people struggled to get cash. The one-year-old’s mother was one of those many people.

She was waiting to withdraw money when she went into labour and gave birth to a boy in the bank premises who was named Khajanchi, or treasurer in English, by the manager.

Yadav, who opposed demonetisation, gave the newborn Rs 1 lakh from the CM’s fund. He also didn’t miss to talk about Khajanchi as he tried to mobilise public opinion against the scrapping of the high-value notes in the poll rallies ahead of the UP assembly poll, which he lost badly.

On the first anniversary of demonetisation on November 8, Yadav had sent Rs 10,000 to the family.

On Sunday, he met the boy and his family in Saifai, the turf of the Yadav clan.

नोटबंदी में बैंक की क़तार में जन्मा ‘ख़ज़ांची’ एक साल का हो गया, लेकिन उसके घरवालों का खाता आज भी ख़ाली है. वो काला धन वापस आने की झूठी उम्मीदों की क़तार में आज भी खड़े हैं. वो ग़रीब-भोले लोग तो ये भी नहीं जानते कि "राजनीतिक जुमला" किसे कहते हैं. pic.twitter.com/c15VjlBsCi — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 3, 2017

He posted a picture with Khajanchi on Twitter and again took a swipe at the demonetization decision and the BJP’s poll promise of bringing back black money from abroad and putting Rs 15 lakh in each Indian’s bank account.

“Khajanchi, who was born in a bank queue, is a year old now, but his family’s bank account is still empty. The family today stands in the queue of false hope of black money finding its way into their bank accounts as promised...,” he tweeted.