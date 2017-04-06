Organisational changes on the cards for the Shiv Sena as Uddhav calls for meeting

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has called for a meeting on Thursday of senior party functionaries and legislators to take stock of the political scene in the state and also gauge the mood in the party as he would soon make organisational changes, according to sources.

Sources said that the organisational changes were on the cards, especially after the Mumbai civic polls.

According to senior party leaders, there is also resentment among legislators over the performance of senior leaders, who are occupying the ministerial berths.

Sources said that Thackeray could induct fresh faces into the organisation. He is also considering an option to induct a couple of new faces into Sena’s team of ministers. A senior leader said that the changes are planned in view of the Assembly polls in 2019. The Sena leadership is also wary of BJP’s plan to split the party to take a chunk of Sena legislators in its fold in case the latter decides to walk out of the government in Maharashtra.

However, Thackeray’s media advisor Harshal Pradhan termed Thursday’s meeting a routine ‘internal meeting’. “This is an internal meeting of legislators and ministers. Such meetings always take place before (legislative) session and when it’s ending; nothing unusual about it. The main agenda is loan waivers; we will strategise and seek announcement of these waivers from the government tomorrow,” Pradhan said.

Pradhan also ruled out the possibility of any reshuffle in Sena ministers. “There is nothing of that sort. Ministerial berths are not important right now. We are focused on getting loan waiver; there are farmers dying in the State,” Pradhan added.

