Over 200 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Raipur railway station’s parking

Over 200 two-wheelers were gutted after a fire broke out at an authorised parking area of Raipur Railway Station in Chhattisgarh’s capital on Sunday, police said.

No one was injured in the mishap.

The fire was noticed in a corner of the parking lot in the railway station premises at around 12 noon, SHO Government Railway Police (GRP) Raipur Rajkumar Borjha told PTI.

Fire and emergency services were immediately informed and GRP and RPF (Railway Protection Force) personnel were pressed into service to evacuate parked two-wheelers, including motorcycles and mopeds, to safe places, he added.

It took about two hours to completely douse the flames and bring the situation under control, he added.

People watch as the fire consumed vehicles parked at the authorised parking space. HT’s reporter was among those who lost their vehicles. (HT Photo)

By the time fire was put under control, over 200 vehicles, some bicycles were gutted in the blaze.

The summer heat coupled with winds and fuel spill aided spread of the fire, said police.

“We are still assessing the exact number of vehicles burnt in the incident but prima facie it appears, it would be more than 200,” the SHO said.

Around 1,000 two-wheelers and bicycles were parked in the parking area during the time of the incident.

Police personnel and rescuers evacuated more than half of the vehicles to prevent it from catching fire, he said.

“No person was injured in the incident,” the SHO added.

Emergency services from the government railway police and protection force were pressed into service to bring the fire under control. (HT Photo)

The exact reason behind the fire was yet to be ascertained, the SHO said, adding, investigation was on keeping in view whether there was any mischief behind it.

A case has been registered in this connection and further probe is underway, he added.