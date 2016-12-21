PM’s housing scheme: Process picks pace in Jalandhar with assembly elections around the corner

Since the assembly elections are round the corner, the process of finalizing beneficiaries and releasing grant under Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme that was going on a snail’s pace from the last eight months is now running with the breakneck speed. The the officials here informed that beneficiaries will receive grant in their respective bank accounts within a week. Muncipal corporation Jalandhar (MCJ) officials said, “Local bodies are trying to completing the process before the code of conduct gets enforced in the state.”

Municipal corporation is now sending approval letters to all the beneficiaries and asking them to visit the office for further confirmation. Hours after receiving the letters, beneficiaries were seen visiting the municipal corporation office on Tuesday. It has been learned that out of around 3,000 applications send by the MCJ to Punjab Infrastructure Development Board (PUDA), the latter has sanctioned around 1,500 application and have sent the approval letters to the civic body. Even though the state government is now rushing to complete the first phase of the project, contents of some of the approval letters is creating problems for municipal corporation officials in completing the process.

The staff of Municipal Corporation Jalandhar (MCJ) that has been assigned the task of sending the approval letter are facing a tough time since the address in some of the letters is incorrect. MCJ officials here informed that out of 1500, the address in around 200 letters is incorrect. “We have not been able to identify some of the beneficiaries. We will be sending all such applications back to Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) for correction,” told MC official. Refuting the possibility of any mistake on their part, the civic body has maintained that they have only sent the applications after proper verification to PUDA. “It is the mistake on the part of PUDA since we had cross-checked all the application before sending ,” told an official.