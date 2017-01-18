Primary section of all Gurgaon schools to remain closed on Thursday

The primary wing of the schools will remain closed on Thursday after the direction was issued by the state director of elementary education on Tuesday in view of the extreme cold conditions prevailing in the state. Schools have sent emails and SMSes to parents informing them about the closure. However, confusion prevailed among parents as schools were not sure about the directions from the government.

Parents kept checking social media for updates and information.

Many schools received the directive from the government on Wednesday and circulated emails and SMSes to the parents that schools will be closed on Thursday.

Neelam Bhandari, district education officer, said, “The directions were passed by the director of elementary education on Tuesday to all private and government schools stating that the primary wing should remain closed. The decision was taken after a dip in temperature on Tuesday. It is mandatory for all schools to follow this direction.”

There was a sharp dip in temperature on Wednesday which led to cold wave like conditions in Gurgaon. Heavy fog also engulfed the city in the morning and the minimum temperature recorded by Met department was 2.7 degree Celsius.

Arti Chopra, principal, Amity International School, Sector 46, said, “We had received the information and passed it on to parents.”

Dhriti Malhotra, principal, Manav Rachna International school, said, “We have closed the primary wing for two days. Classes for primary wing will resume on Friday.”

“We received the email on Wednesday and have announced a holiday for Thursday. It requires time to notify parents,” Aparna Erry, principal, DAV Public School, Sector 14, said.

Parents said they are happy to keep the children home during this weather. “It’s better to keep children indoors as they have a tendency to fall sick. I will not send my son to school if the temperature dips again,” said Ruchi Rajan, whose child studies in the nursery.

On the other hand, DPS Sushant Lok-1 remained open and denied receiving any notification from the state. “We did not receive any directive from the DEO’s office asking us to close the primary wing. If we had received any communication, we would certainly have looked into the matter. Personally, we feel that primary schools start only at 9am and the sun is out every day by this time. Children are also well clad in warm clothing. Since we can’t predict what the weather would be like, we have decided not to close the primary school and upset our routine,” Sunita Nagpal, principal, DPS, Sushant Lok -1, said.

